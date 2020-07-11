SWAT called after wanted suspect found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road was shut down and SWAT was called after a wanted suspect was located at a home in Dayton.

The incident started around 2:00 this afternoon in the 5000 block of Wagner Ford Road and Needmore. Wagner Ford Road was closed for several hours.

According to regional dispatch, SWAT was called after a wanted suspect refused to come out of the building.

No information about the suspect has been given by police.

2 News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.