SWAT called after wanted suspect found in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A road was shut down and SWAT was called after a wanted suspect was located at a home in Dayton.
The incident started around 2:00 this afternoon in the 5000 block of Wagner Ford Road and Needmore. Wagner Ford Road was closed for several hours.
According to regional dispatch, SWAT was called after a wanted suspect refused to come out of the building.
No information about the suspect has been given by police.
2 News has a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.
