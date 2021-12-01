DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — SWAT was called to the intersection of Germantown Street and Broadway Street in Dayton after a truck hits a cruiser in Springfield, leading Law Enforcement on a 2-county pursuit.

Police were able to stop the vehicle at that intersection after deploying stop sticks just after 2 a.m.

According to Dayton Police, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office attempted to perform a traffic stop at approximately 1 am. The Truck then led officials on a persuit out of Clark County into Montgomery County.

During the chase, DPD said that the truck rammed into both an Ohio State Highway Patrol vehicle and a Clark County Sherriff’s Office vehicle before being forced to stop by spike strips at the intersection of Germantown Street and Broadway Street.

The two occupants, a man and woman, then barricaded themselves in the vehicle, and SWAT was called to the scene. According to Dayton Police, chemical munitions were used, and the two exited peacefully, where they were subsequently arrested.

The man was taken to Clark County Jail where he is being held on charges of assault on an officer as well as fleeing and eluding, DPD said.

The woman was taken to Montgomery County Jail, where she faces charges of failure to comply and obstructing official business.

Dayton Police said a small dog is in the car, and they are waiting on ARC to come pick up the animal.