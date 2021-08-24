SWAT at scene of incident on Stonehurst Drive in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Huber Heights Police Department called for a Regional Emergency Response Team (RERT) for a situation on Stonehurst Drive and Brandt Pike on Tuesday evening.

SWAT is currently on the scene but it isn’t clear why.

Police have closed off Stonehurst Drive while they conduct their business. 2 NEWS contacted Huber Heights Dispatch for additional information but they were unable to give any at this time.

Our crew at the scene is working to find out more about what led to such a large police presence.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.

