MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – SWAT is at a scene in Miamisburg Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said police went to the 500 block of Cherry Hill Drive on a wanted person. Officers have been at the scene since 4:25 p.m.

It’s not clear why the suspect is wanted at this time. 2 NEWS crews at the scene see SWAT along with Miamisburg Police.

WDTN will update this developing story as we receive more information