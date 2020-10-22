SUV goes airborne, hits front of house in Dayton

An SUV drove into a house on Leo Street Wednesday. (WDTN/Ken Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An SUV drove into a house in the 1900 block of Leo Street in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle went airborne and struck the front of the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital, as well as an unidentified second person.

WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.

