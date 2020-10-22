SUV goes airborne, hits front of house in Dayton

An SUV drove into a house on Leo Street Wednesday. (WDTN/Ken Jarosik)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An SUV drove into a house in the 1900 block of Leo Street in Dayton Wednesday evening.

Authorities told 2 NEWS that the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. The vehicle went airborne and struck the front of the house.

The driver was taken to the hospital, as well as an unidentified second person.

