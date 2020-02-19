Breaking News
Police: Suspect vehicle in Catalpa Drive shooting found
SUV crashes into Dayton school

richard allen

(WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An SUV crashed into Richard Allen Academy in Dayton Wednesday morning.

Authorities say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the school located on Salem Avenue. The accident was initially reported by a teacher.

A window on the outside of the building was damaged, but police say no one inside was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

