SUV crashes into Dayton school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An SUV crashed into Richard Allen Academy in Dayton Wednesday morning.
Authorities say it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the school located on Salem Avenue. The accident was initially reported by a teacher.
A window on the outside of the building was damaged, but police say no one inside was injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
