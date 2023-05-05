HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A school in Butler County is closed on Friday after an SUV crashed into the building.

According to our partners at WLWT, emergency crews responded to Ross Intermediate School just before 3 p.m. on Thursday after an SUV crashed into a wall and classroom.

No students were reportedly in the classroom at the time of the crash, however, the building was evacuated.

The driver of the SUV and the passenger are both safe, reported WLWT.

Ross Local Schools Superintendent Chad Konkle said that the vehicle was leaving during dismissal and the driver’s foot got stuck on the gas.

Classes at the Ross Intermediate School building have been canceled for Friday. All other school district buildings will remain open.