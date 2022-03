DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews were on the scene of a fire on Trieschman Avenue after a single-car crash ended in flames.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, an SUV crashed around 4:16 pm on Monday, landing between two homes on the 1300 block of Trieschman Avenue before the vehicle caught fire. The crash happened just across the street from Louise Troy Elementary School.

Regional Dispatch said that no one was injured in the incident. This crash is still under investigation.