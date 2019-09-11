Live Now
Suspicious package sends 3 to base medical center at Wright-Patt

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE (WDTN) – First responders at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base responded to a suspicious package on base Wednesday morning, according to base officials.

A suspicious package was discovered at the base mailroom that contained a white powder. The area has been blocked off and three people who had contact with the package were taken to the base medical center.

According to Wright-Patt, specially-trained hazmat personnel are working to assess the area and identify the substance.

Fairborn Fire Department is assisting in the response.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have more information as it becomes available.

