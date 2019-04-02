Local News

No threat found in suspicious package at Kettering Walgreens store

By:

Posted: Apr 01, 2019 06:41 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 01, 2019 10:16 PM EDT

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Walgreens store on Far Hills Avenue in Kettering Monday afternoon.

Kettering dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the initial call came in around 4:25 p.m.

Officials say that a customer saw the package and noted that there was a substance coming out of the box. An employee was alerted to the situation and police were called out to determine if the package posed any kind of threat.

A Hazmat crew also responded to the area.

Police did not say what was inside the package but did say that no credible threat was found.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Celebrating Women

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local