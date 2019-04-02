No threat found in suspicious package at Kettering Walgreens store
KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to reports of a suspicious package at the Walgreens store on Far Hills Avenue in Kettering Monday afternoon.
Kettering dispatch tells 2 NEWS that the initial call came in around 4:25 p.m.
Officials say that a customer saw the package and noted that there was a substance coming out of the box. An employee was alerted to the situation and police were called out to determine if the package posed any kind of threat.
A Hazmat crew also responded to the area.
Police did not say what was inside the package but did say that no credible threat was found.
