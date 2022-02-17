HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a crash after a suspicious vehicle collided with another car on North Dixie Drive.

At 8:41 am on Thursday, officers responded to a 2-car crash on the 5900 block of North Dixie Drive in Harrison Township. The crash involved what Montgomery County Regional Dispatch described as a suspicious vehicle.

One person has been detained, Dispatch said, and a section of North Dixie Drive has been closed to all traffic while police investigate. Traffic is currently blocked from Needmore Road until Palisades Drive.