Suspects wanted in connection with attempted robbery

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Miamisburg are searching for two suspects wanted in connection with an attempted robbery.

Around 12:45 pm on January 21, a man attempted to steal a number of Milkwaukee Tools from an area retail dealer. Loss prevention stated they saw the man come into the store empty-handed around 12:30 pm.

He placed the tools in a shopping cart and tried to walk out the main entrance of the store without paying.

Loss prevention confronted the man, who then fled without the cart or the tools. He ran to a white older model Lincoln with a sunroof and no license plates, and took off in an unknown direction.

The suspect was described as a heavyset black male with a beard, wearing a blue hooded zip-up sweatshirt, jeans, and a brown toboggan hat. Authorities say the male, in this same vehicle, may be involved in similar thefts in the Beavercreek area.

Security footage from the incident shows the Lincoln in the parking lot at 12:28 pm. The suspect exits the driver’s side while a white male exits the passenger’s side.

Both men are seen entering the store without carrying any property.

Anyone with information that could identify either suspect should call Detective Muncy at 937-847-6612.