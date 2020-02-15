Suspects wanted for theft at Kettering TJ Maxx

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are wanted by Kettering Police for stealing from TJ Maxx.
Police say the theft occurred back on December 26. They did not disclose the value of the stolen items.
Anyone with information is asked to call 937-296-2555 and ask for Ptl. Wager.
