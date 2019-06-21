Suspects wanted for passing counterfeit checks

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are searching for two suspects accused of passing counterfeit checks.

Officials released images of the individuals on Friday, a male and a female, and are asking anyone who recognizes either one of these suspects to contact Detective Michael Burke at 937-296-3370.

No further details are available at this time.

