Suspects wanted for armed robbery at Sammy’s Food Mart

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Dayton are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at Sammy’s Food Mart.

The robbery occurred around 2:35 am on December 21, at the store located at 2426 South Smithville Road.

Police say both male suspects appear to be between 18 and 24 years old. The male in the blue and white jacket was armed with a gun.

The suspects got away with cash and tobacco products.

Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or 937-222-STOP.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.