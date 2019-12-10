1  of  2
Suspects top 120 mph during OSP pursuit ending in Springfield

Ohio State Highway Patrol_262263

MADISON COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody after leading the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a chase that ended in Springfield.

OSP officials tell 2 NEWS just after 11 am, troopers tried to pull a vehicle over on I-70 eastbound in Madison County when the driver took off.

The chase lasted roughly a half hour and speeds topped 120 miles per hour during the pursuit. Troopers stopped chasing the driver before entering Springfield.

The car continued on, crashing into another vehicle before hitting a fence in the area of US-40 near Tuttle Road.

Two people ran from the scene but were ultimately caught and taken into custody.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers found a small amount of marijuana and say both suspects had active felony warrants.

They are expected to be charged with fleeing and eluding.

Springfield Police, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

