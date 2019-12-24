Suspects steal gaming system, lead police on chase

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Three people are in custody after leading police on a chase in Trotwood following a robbery.

Trotwood Police tell 2 NEWS it happened when two parties met up to sell a game system in the 6100 block of Lorimer Street.

The victim was robbed, and the suspects took off in a car, leading police from Trotwood and Dayton on a brief pursuit on Gettysburg Avenue, just past James H McGee Boulevard.

The car eventually stopped, but the suspects took off on foot before being captured and taken into custody.

We are working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

