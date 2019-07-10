Suspects show knife before stealing juvenile’s shoes

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a juvenile was pushed to the ground and robbed of his shoes while running through a Huber Heights neighborhood on Tuesday.

Just before 11 am, officers responded to reports of a robbery on Deer Ridge Drive.

Upon their arrival, a juvenile told them he had been running on Deer Chase Drive when two men got out of a small, dark colored car and pushed him to the ground.

He said they showed a knife, and proceeded to take his shoes before fleeing the area.

The juvenile suffered minor injuries.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 937-233-1565.

