Suspects rob Dayton supermarket at gunpoint

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after Sammy’s Supermarket was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the store located at 3705 Wayne Avenue around 8:45 pm.

Three males in hoodies walked into the market and proceeded to rob the business before fleeing out the back door.

The 911 caller reported that all three suspects had handguns.

No injuries were reported and no shots were fired.

It is unclear at this time if they got away with any cash or merchandise.

