Police: Stolen car involved in crash near UD campus connected to Elsa’s robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have confirmed that a stolen car recovered in a crash near the University of Dayton’s campus is connected to the armed robbery at Elsa’s Mexican Restaurant earlier this month.

READ MORE: 911 caller describes armed robbery at Dayton restaurant

Police responded to the area of Rogge Street near the University of Dayton campus Friday after a group of people reportedly ran from a stolen car after crashing into a fence.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS a homeowner called 911 after a driver crashed their car into a fence on the home’s property.

The caller told police that three suspects in the vehicle covered their faces as they ran off, and also said that at least one of them had a gun.

The three suspects, including at least one juvenile, were taken into custody.

Police recovered guns at the scene.

An emergency notification was sent out to University of Dayton students after the incident, asking students to stay away from the North Student Neighborhood area of Rogge Street until an all-clear was given.

The Dayton Police Department and University of Dayton police responded to the scene to further investigate.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.