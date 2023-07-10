DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man is recovering after six men broke into his Dayton home and shot him, according to authorities.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, June 9, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that six men broke into a man’s home in the 10 block of Sherman Street.

Dispatch said they shot the victim twice in the back.

The intruders reportedly ran from the scene and police are still searching for them, however, no suspect information is available at this time.

