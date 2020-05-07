Suspects kick in door, assault woman in Harrison Township home

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three suspects kicked in a woman’s door and assaulted her early Thursday morning.

It happened in the 200 block of W. Siebenthaler Ave. around 12:30 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says crews were initially called out on reports of a shooting but found three suspects had kicked in the front door of the home. Investigators say one of the suspects assaulted the woman.

The victim told deputies the suspects then ran out the back door. A Butler Township K9 unit was called to the scene and was able to track the suspects to the east behind the houses, but no arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident is under investigation.