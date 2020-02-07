Closings
There are currently 9 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspects indicted for armed robbery at Ohio Loan Company

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sean Chappell, left, and Tony Jackson, right

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery at Ohio Loan Company were indicted Friday in court.

Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

READ MORE: Elderly man reportedly pistol-whipped during armed robbery, reward offered

Investigators say the two robbed the pawn shop at gunpoint on August 29. They stole 29 guns along with cash and jewelry.

They also used a handgun to assault one of the employees.

Jackson and Chappell will be arraigned on February 20, 2020.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS