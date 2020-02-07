Suspects indicted for armed robbery at Ohio Loan Company

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects arrested for an armed robbery at Ohio Loan Company were indicted Friday in court.

Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery. Tony Jackson and Sean Chappell were each indicted in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court on four counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated robbery.

READ MORE: Elderly man reportedly pistol-whipped during armed robbery, reward offered

Investigators say the two robbed the pawn shop at gunpoint on August 29. They stole 29 guns along with cash and jewelry.

They also used a handgun to assault one of the employees.

Jackson and Chappell will be arraigned on February 20, 2020.