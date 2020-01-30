Suspects in violent Miamisburg abduction appear in court

Live Now
Farra and Boomershine1

Jessica Boomershine, left, and Billy Joe Farra, right. Photos: Montgomery County Jail

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people accused of a violent abduction in Miamisburg appeared in court Thursday.

Jessica Boomershine and Billie Joe Farra are accused of abducting a man from his home, beating him, forcing him to give them money, then dumping him in Dayton. Boomershine pleaded not guilty during Thursday’s arraignment. Her bond was set at $500,000 with her next court date being set for Feb. 11.

Due to Farra’s attorney was not being present at the arraignment, the judge continued his arraignment to next Tuesday. Farra is also being held on $500,000 bond.

Among the charges both suspects are facing include aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault.

