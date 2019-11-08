Suspects in shooting of Del Rio could face federal death penalty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Federal authorities said Friday the man accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer engaged in a federal investigation on November 4 has now been charged with intentionally killing a law enforcement officer aiding a federal criminal investigation and causing death through the use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence or drug trafficking crime. The new charges are punishable by imprisonment up to life and by death.

The amended complaint against Nathan S. Goddard, Jr., 39, was filed in federal court Friday morning. Goddard is also charged with assaulting a federal law enforcement officer using a deadly or dangerous weapon, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, and conspiring to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, and marijuana.

Two others, Cahke Cortner, 39, and Lionel Combs III, 40, have also been charged in amended complaints. Both are charged with causing death through use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime or crime of violence, punishable by imprisonment up to life and by death, and with the drug conspiracy.

Chake Walter Cortner, Sr.

Lionel Lloyd Combs, III

The charges are a result of a shooting that took place during the execution of a federal search warrant during the evening of Nov. 4.

Between mid-July and late-October 2019, the DEA’s Dayton resident office conducted an investigation into a Dayton-based fentanyl operation.

As a result of that investigation, Goddard was named as an alleged source of supply of narcotics and a federal search warrant was subsequently authorized for 1454 Ruskin Road.

At approximately 6:50 pm on November 4, DEA and Dayton Police executed the search warrant. After announcing themselves, officers entered the home and a task force officer descended the stairway to the basement of the residence. The officer immediately came under gunfire from the basement and was struck by the gunfire.

In the residence, authorities discovered three firearms. Approximately nine kilograms of fentanyl and cocaine were located in a duffel bag. Containers containing 50 to 60 pounds of marijuana were discovered in the basement. Approximately $11,000 in cash was spread out on a coffee table, and more than $40,000 in cash was located in a duffel bag in a storage area under the stairs.

The drug conspiracy charged against each of the defendants is punishable by a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison. Congress sets the minimum and maximum penalty ranges for all offenses charged.

The government is asking the defendants be detained pending trial. Each of the three defendants is scheduled for a detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

