DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities have identified a man and a woman who were caught after reportedly hiding from police in the sewers earlier this week.

The suspects have been identified as James Donnelly and Bethan Allen.

On Tuesday, March 16, deputies attempted to make a traffic stop around 11 a.m. near Siebenthaler Avenue and Deweese Parkway.

The two suspects allegedly ran away, jumped into the Stillwater River, ran through the woods and hid in a Dayton sewer pipe.

Deputies say one of the people had a gun and was heard saying they would not go back to prison.

The pair was caught in a sewer on Sandhurst Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from several agencies and used a robot to find the suspects.