DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two suspects are on the run after a man was reportedly shot multiple times Monday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police and medics were called to the 200 block of Boyer Street just before 4:15 p.m. on reports of a man shot. Dispatch confirmed that two men were reportedly seen running from the scene.

Both men are considered suspects at this time, Dispatch reported. This incident remains under investigation.