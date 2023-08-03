Prior coverage above: Both suspects dead after hostage situation in Vandalia

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two suspects who were shot during a hostage situation in Vandalia on Wednesday, Aug. 2 have been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has identified the suspects as 54-year-old Rodney Helman and 51-year-old Elaine Helman after they succumbed to their injuries at Miami Valley Hospital.

The situation began with a traffic stop in London, Ohio, where the suspects fled. The suspects went to a traffic stop where they hijacked a semi-truck with the driver inside it.

They traveled west and were eventually stopped on Dayton International Airport Access Road where a standoff ensued. Crews from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response team attempted to negotiate with the suspects beginning at around 3:23 a.m.

At approximately 7:30 a.m., personnel with the Special Response Team approached the semi, attempting to remove the victim when the suspects reportedly fired shots. The officers returned fire, striking both of them.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where they were both later pronounced dead.

The semi driver that was taken hostage was removed from the semi and also transported to Miami Valley Hospital. He was said to have sustained minor injuries.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has since taken over the investigation.