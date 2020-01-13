Suspects break into Kettering cellphone store

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Kettering Police are looking for suspects who broke into a cellphone store.

It happened at the Boost Mobile on South Smithville Road, when police say the suspects shattered the window and grabbed several items before fleeing the scene.

It is unclear at this time how much merchandise they got away with.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

