Suspects arrested in connection with swine barn fire at Darke Co. Fairgrounds

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thursday, the Darke County Grand Jury returned a 57 count indictment against two men connected to a handful of arson cases in the area, including the blaze that destroyed a Swine Barn at the Darke County Fairgrounds.

Chris Garland faces charges for a handful of arson cases in Darke County.

Randy Mogle is in jail facing charges for a handful of arson cases in Darke County.

30-year-old Randy R. Mogle and 30-year-old Christopher L. Garland were arrested for the following:

44 counts of arson, fourth-degree felonies

3 counts of aggravated arson, second-degree felonies

8 counts of aggravated arson, first-degree felonies

1 count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, first-degree felony

1 count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, second-degree felony

The indictments were the result of a joint investigation by the Greenville Police Department, Darke County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Fire Department, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The indictments include the total destruction of the Swine Barn at the Darke County Fairground on October 25, 2018. Damage estimates for that fire exceed one million dollars.

The two are also charged with the fires that occurred at the Book Store, located at 307 Pine Street in Greenville, on October 6, 2018, and a barn at 5161 Beamsville Union City Road that occurred on May 9, 2019.

Two firefighters were injured fighting those blazes.

An indictment was also returned against Mogle’s girlfriend, 31-year-old Britany Keaser, for obstructing justice.

All three are being held in jail. As of Friday, Mogle is in the Randolph County Jail in Indiana awaiting extradition back to Ohio.

