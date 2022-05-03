MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have arrested two men accused of stealing a catalytic converter from a church bus in Miami County.

The suspects, 33-year-old Alex P. Penney, of Piqua and James R. Green II, 34, of Piqua, are being held in the Miami County Jail on unrelated charges, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. Police said breaking and entering and felony theft charges will be filed against them.

The sheriff’s office said on Facebook that the theft happened at a church in Concord Township in February. A white Pontiac Torrent was captured on surveillance video leaving the scene.

The men are suspected of other catalytic converter thefts in the Piqua area. Police said they will likely face additional charges.