Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are looking for two individuals accused of using stolen credit cards.











They say the suspects, a man and woman, used the cards at a local store on July 13.

They left the area in a vehicle that is believed to be a Chevy Sonic.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-237-3605.

