Suspects accused of using stolen credit cards

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are looking for two individuals accused of using stolen credit cards.
They say the suspects, a man and woman, used the cards at a local store on July 13.
They left the area in a vehicle that is believed to be a Chevy Sonic.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-237-3605.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.