Suspected skimmer devices reported at Dayton gas station

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two broken security seals were reported at a BP gas station on 2431 Needmore Road. Broken security seals do not confirm the presence of a credit card skimming device. However, Montgomery County Auditor, Karl Keith, and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the situation.

An employee at the BP gas station says the company will be sending someone to investigate and replace the seals although they did not give a specific time or date.

Auditor Karl Keith reminds consumers to avoid paying for gas with a debit card and to prepay using credit cards or cash. He also recommends using a gas pump that’s closest to the line of sight of a gas station attendant. He also says that the southwest Ohio area has been a hotbed for skimming devices in recent years because of its proximity to busy highways.

