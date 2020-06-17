Suspected narcotics found in vehicle following crash in Piqua

PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) – CareFlight responded to a crash overnight Wednesday north of Piqua.

Miami Valley Today reports that a Piqua police officer observed a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed headed northbound on Broadway at Vine Street. The vehicle was out of sight by the time the officer could turn around to pursue the driver.

The officer continued north on State Route 66 and came upon the vehicle where it had crashed and overturned north of Hardin Road.

One occupant had been ejected from the vehicle and another fled on foot.

Piqua Fire Department medics responded to the scene and called CareFlight to transport the ejected occupant to the hospital.

Piqua officers, with help from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and a K-9 unit, searched the area for the second occupant. That individual was found trying to swim across Swift Run Lake near Tall Pines Way, police reports indicate.

The occupant was taken to the hospital for treatment of a possible broken wrist.

Piqua Police Chief Rick Byron said officers found “multiple types of suspected illegal narcotics, packaged in separate clear baggies” inside the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.