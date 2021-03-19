Suspect who died after crash while fleeing identified

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man killed in a crash involving a fleeing stolen car has been identified.

The Montgomery County Coroner, Dr. Kent Harshbarger, said Friday 38-year-old William Thomas died after a crash at Needmore Road and Wagner Ford Road. Williams died on March 16.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Williams was in a stolen car when he fled from deputies on March 5. Williams crashed into another vehicle on Needmore Road and later died from his injuries.

The Coroner said the cause of Williams’ death was blunt-force trauma to the head. The case has been ruled an accident and the incident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.