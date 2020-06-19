Suspect takes victim’s vehicle during shooting, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives are searching for a suspect accused of taking a victim’s vehicle during a shooting early Friday morning.
The incident took place at the Shell Station located at 4125 West Third Street.
The vehicle involved is a 2014 gray Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate number HWZ2784. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.
