Suspect takes victim’s vehicle during shooting, police say

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives are searching for a suspect accused of taking a victim’s vehicle during a shooting early Friday morning.

The incident took place at the Shell Station located at 4125 West Third Street.

#HELPLOCATE – Dayton Homicide detectives looking for suspect who took a victim's vehicle taken during a shooting early this morning at Shell Station, 4125 W. Third St.

Vehicle is '14 Gray Chevy Impala, OH License HWZ2784

If seen call 937-333-COPS or MV Crime Stoppers 937-222-STOP — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) June 19, 2020

The vehicle involved is a 2014 gray Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate number HWZ2784. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.