Suspect takes victim’s vehicle during shooting, police say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

Police Lights

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton homicide detectives are searching for a suspect accused of taking a victim’s vehicle during a shooting early Friday morning.

The incident took place at the Shell Station located at 4125 West Third Street.

The vehicle involved is a 2014 gray Chevy Impala with Ohio license plate number HWZ2784. Anyone with information is asked to call 937-333-COPS or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS