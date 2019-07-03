Suspect steals money from charity jar at Dairy Queen

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who stole money from a children’s charity jar inside Dairy Queen.

Riverside Police say the man forced entry into the Dairy Queen location on Airway Road before stealing the money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Abney at 937-681-2301 or send an email to tabney@riversideoh.gov.

