Suspect steals money from charity jar at Dairy Queen

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are asking for help to identify a man who stole money from a children’s charity jar inside Dairy Queen.

Riverside Police say the man forced entry into the Dairy Queen location on Airway Road before stealing the money.

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Photo: Riverside Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Abney at 937-681-2301 or send an email to tabney@riversideoh.gov.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.