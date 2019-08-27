Suspect wanted for using stolen credit card at Beavercreek Walmart

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect accused of using a stolen credit at a Walmart.

The suspect is seen in a surveillance photo released by the Sheriff’s Office as a white male wearing a red Ohio State hoodie. The alleged incident took place at the Walmart in Beavercreek earlier this month.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo, they are asked to call and leave a detailed message at the Sheriff’s office tip line at 937-562-4819.

