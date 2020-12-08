Suspect shot by Dayton police dies

Local News

Dayton Police say they shot a 37-year-old man after he pushed a handgun into one of the officer’s chest. (WDTN/Adam Rife)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect shot by Dayton Police Sunday night has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death Tuesday but did not specify when the death occurred.

Dayton Police held a media briefing Monday to discuss the shooting of 37-year-old Donald Saunders after officers responded to a domestic violence call late Sunday night.

According to police, Sgt. Joseph Setty, Ofc. Joshua Blankley and Ofc. Michael Floyd arrived at the home on Rangley Avenue to find a woman yelling for help. The doors to the home were locked so they forced entry and confronted Saunders. According the officers, Saunders pushed a handgun into one of their chests. They then said he was taken to the floor, where he aimed the weapon at officers again.

2 NEWS learned all three officers on the scene shot the suspect, hitting him four times. Authorities said a total of nine shell casings were found. The suspect did not discharge his firearm during the altercation.

Saunders was taken to the hospital where he was listed in critical condition. The cause of Saunders’ death has not been determined.

