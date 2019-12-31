Suspect reportedly fires shots at security guard during armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a suspect fired shots at a security guard during an armed robbery at a Boost Mobile store in Dayton.

It happened shortly before 7 pm Monday evening at the business located at 4263 West Third Street.

A male entered the store in a blue hooded sweatshirt and mask, and proceeded to display a handgun, demanding money.

We’re told the suspect fired three shots at a security guard before fleeing the area on foot.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the security guard was not injured during the incident.

It is unclear at this time if the suspect got away with any cash or merchandise.

He was last seen running west toward Elmhurst Road.

