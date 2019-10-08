Suspect pleads not guilty to stabbing that sent 2 to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect in a Dayton stabbing in September is pleading not guilty on charges related to the incident, according to court records.

Jaryld D. Portis, 47, is charged with two counts of felonious assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of felonious assault causing serious harm, and two counts of aggravated robbery in connection with the Sept. 24 stabbing on Pointview Avenue in Dayton.

According to officials, two males arrived at the residence and attempted to make contact with an occupant inside. An altercation ensued, at which point a man began swinging a sharp object at the men.

Two victims suffered lacerations and were taken to the hospital by the Dayton Fire Department.

Portis’s bond is set at $150,000. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victims.

