Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) — There have been new developments in the Riverside Police Department’s investigation after they found a body inside a home Sunday.

The Uniform Citation from Logan County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office shows the person of interest 29-year-old Cornelius Brogan was arrested late Sunday night in connection to Riverside’s investigation in Russellville and named him a murder suspect. The citation can be seen below.

Brogan was taken into custody at 10:04 p.m. Sunday night and identifies Brogan as a murder suspect from Riverside, Ohio. Logan County Kentucky Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to locate him in the area. Deputies located Brogan inside a home on Emerson Bypass Eoad in Russellville between 8:30 to 9 p.m.

When Brogan came to the door, deputies say he refused to listen to commands, they initially tried to taze Brogan which did not work. Brogan then charged deputies tackling one to the ground.

On the ground, deputies say Brogan wrestled with the deputy and attempted to take the deputy’s rifle off his chest. Brogan was unable to strip the rifle off and other deputies assisted in detaining Brogan.

Brogan is charged with assault of the 3rd degree police officer, disarming an officer, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Riverside Police say they were called to Dundee Circle Sunday before 6 p.m. after friends weren’t able to contact 28-year-old Scott Hannah. Police found Hannah stabbed to death inside the residence.

Brogan is being held at the Logan County Detention Center in Kentucky on a $500,000 bond and has not been charged in relation to Hannah’s death.