DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is missing after police spent over six hours in a standoff outside a Dayton apartment complex.

Police were initially called to the Desoto Bass complex on West Stewart Street for reports of a man shot around 6:40 am. The victim was found breathing, but suffering from a gunshot wound. He has since been brought to a local hospital.

Not long after the victim was found, the investigation showed the suspect had likely run into a nearby apartment . SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene and the standoff began.

Officers could be seen shooting tear gas into the building and commanding the suspect to come out. Police on the scene said that after many attempts to contact the suspect failed, they proceeded to secure the building.

Further investigation showed the suspect was not inside the building. Homicide detectives are now gathering information concerning the incident.

The shooter did know the victim, Dayton police said, and the two had been involved in an argument two weeks before the shooting. DPD said that Wednesday was the first day the two had seen each other since the initial argument.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting or the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers, 333-COPS or 911.