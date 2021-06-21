Suspect killed during attempted robbery at Clark County Papa John’s

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was fatally shot in Clark County during an attempted robbery at a pizza restaurant Sunday.

The shooting happened at the Papa John’s on the 400 block of North Main Street in New Carlisle.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects attempted to rob the store just after 11 p.m. During that attempt, one of the suspects was shot and killed. The other suspect got away and officials said they are still looking for that person.

It is not clear who shot the suspect. The sheriff’s office said they are not releasing that information at this time. All of the workers inside of the building are safe. No one else was hurt in the incident.

