DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was brought to the hospital after they were shot by an officer in Butler Township Thursday night.

According to Butler Township, crews arrived on the scene of a domestic disturbance on the 7400 block of Miller Lane around 10:15 p.m.. They were advised that shots had reportedly been fired. Crews from both Butler Township and Huber Heights assisted.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a suspect in a driveway. The suspect then displayed a gun and one of the Huber Heights officers fired on the suspect, striking them.

Crews quickly secured the scene and began providing medical care to the suspect until medics could arrive. the suspect was brought to Miami Valley Hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the officer-involved shooting alongside the Butler Township and Huber Heights police departments.