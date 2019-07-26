Suspect info released from Jeep theft in Dayton

Breaking News
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a male who is suspected to have stolen a Jeep from behind a Dayton restaurant earlier this month.

Police say that a blue Jeep Liberty was stolen from behind the Roost Restaurant on E. Fifth Street in Dayton on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:25 pm.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late teens with short hair, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

The Jeep was later found crashed with several people running from it.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information is asked to contact Dayton Police.

