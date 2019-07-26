Suspect info released from Jeep theft in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are looking for a male who is suspected to have stolen a Jeep from behind a Dayton restaurant earlier this month.

#HELPID – Male stole blue Jeep Liberty from behind Roost Restaurant 524 E. Fifth St., July 2 at 7:25p. Suspect is light skinned blk male, short hair, grey hoodie, black pants & white tennis shoes, in late teens. Vehicle later found after it crashed & several people ran from it. pic.twitter.com/VC5cq1e5Br — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) July 26, 2019

Police say that a blue Jeep Liberty was stolen from behind the Roost Restaurant on E. Fifth Street in Dayton on Tuesday, July 2, at 7:25 pm.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black male in his late teens with short hair, wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, and white tennis shoes.

The Jeep was later found crashed with several people running from it.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has more information is asked to contact Dayton Police.

