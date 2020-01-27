Suspect indicted for murder after attempted robbery ends in teen’s death

LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teen was indicted in Warren County Common Pleas court Monday in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Mason Trudics back in December.
Dakota Cox was indicted for murder, aggravated robbery, conspiracy, two counts of tampering with evidence, and possession of criminal tools.
A group of teens, including Cox and Trudics, attempted to lure a man to a home in Turtlecreek Township on December 13 with the intention of robbing him. The man tried to defend himself against the robbery and fired a gun, killing Trudics and injuring another teen. .
Cox is one of four teenagers charged in Trudics’ death. He is set to be arraigned on Wednesday.
2 NEWS is not releasing the names of the other teenagers charged because they are under 18 and currently being charged as juveniles.
