CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The chief of the Clayton Police Department offered an identification and update on the officer injured during Thursday’s standoff, as well as more details on the incident.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Oct. 27, Chief Matt Hamlin said Clayton officers were responding to a call for assistance from Middletown officers at a residence on Hacker Road early Thursday afternoon. The suspect being sought, Elijah Clements, 22, was wanted by Middletown for domestic violence, menacing and arson.

According to Hamlin, the suspect fled into the home when officers arrived, barricading himself in an upstairs bedroom. When the Clayton officers tried to make contact, Clements fired multiple shots, hitting Officer Cody Cecil in the arm.

Cecil is in stable condition after undergoing surgery Friday morning.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is in charge of the investigation into this incident.

According to Hamlin, this is the first officer-involved shooting in Clayton’s history.