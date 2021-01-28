Suspect in shooting death of 17-year-old in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police said Thursday a suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting death of 17-year-old Ja’Darion Glass on Germantown Pike earlier this month.

Police said a 24-year-old man wanted for questioning in the death of was located Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. after being questioned by Dayton Police detectives.

On Jan. 17 police were called to the Whitney Young Estates apartments on the 4500 block of Germantown Pike at 11 p.m. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Jan. 18 as Ja’Darian Glass.

The 24-year-old was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary charges of murder, but he has not been formally charged. Police told 2 NEWS the details of the investigation will be presented to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office Friday for consideration of formal charges.

Detectives asked the public for help in this case and said the information they received helped the investigation.