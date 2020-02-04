Suspect in Miamisburg abduction, robbery pleads not guilty

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A man accused in the abduction and robbery of a Miamisburg man was arraigned on Tuesday.
Billie Joe Farra and Jessica Boomershine allegedly abducted an elderly man from his home and forced him into withdrawing money from an ATM before leaving him at a Rumpke facility in Dayton.
The two face charges including aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and felonious assault.
Both suspects are pleading not guilty. Farra’s bond is set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on February 18.
